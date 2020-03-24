In Pics: Mumbai Fire Brigade begins sanitization of KEM hospital amid coronavirus outbreak

As the number of cases of coronavirus in the state jump to 101, the city's municipal authority, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed that all the municipal premises must be sanitzed on an urgent basis. The Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi directed that all municipal hospitals, ward offices and head offices should be sanitized immediately.

The sanitization work will be done by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and BMC Solid Waste Management.

Here's a list of municipal hospitals to be sanitised;