In Pics: Mumbai Fire Brigade begins sanitization of KEM hospital amid coronavirus outbreak

As the number of cases of coronavirus in the state jump to 101, the city's municipal authority, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed that all the municipal premises must be sanitzed on an urgent basis. The Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi directed that all municipal hospitals, ward offices and head offices should be sanitized immediately.
The sanitization work will be done by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and BMC Solid Waste Management.
Here's a list of municipal hospitals to be sanitised;
"We are using Quick Response vehicle to spray disinfectant sodium hydrochloride solution diluted in water. Priority will be given to quarantine facilities to disinfect so that spread restricted," said Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade.
Sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl) is a compound that can be effectively used for water purification. It is used on a large scale for surface purification, bleaching, odor removal and water disinfection.
Here are few pictures of the Mumbai Fire Brigade disinfecting and sanitising the premises of KEM Hospital;
