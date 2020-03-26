Coronavirus patients count surged to 122 but 11 already discharged after testing negative

Number of coronavirus positive patients surged to a record 122 from 107 in Maharashtra, confirms the Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Of the 15 patients, five are from Islampur, Sangli, without any travel history, nine from Mumbai and one from Thane.

Tope told FPJ, "Of the 122, three are dead while only two are on ventilators and the remaining are quite stable. Already, 11 patients have been discharged, comprising 8 from Mumbai, two from Pune, 1 from Aurangbad after their tests were negative.’’

After 14 days in quarantine, patients have to be tested twice. If the results are negative, they are discharged as per the new treatment protocol. "It is a formality that we have to complete 14 days and, thereafter, tests are done. If found negative, patients are discharged. The discharge depends on proper medicine management and the patient's immunity,’’ said Tope.

He added that the government is paying attention on the implementation of a four-stage preparedness plan, which includes identification, isolation, testing, and treatment. The plan has to be strictly adhered to. "As per the disaster management plan, the emphasis is laid on quarantine facility, contact tracing, isolation beds and testing facilities,’’ he noted.

Tope admitted that the people are responding to the curfew and nationwide lockdown as the government machinery is in full command. ‘’There are few instances where people are queuing up to purchase grocery items. However, this is being attended to. Social distancing and discipline are being encouraged and people are responding to it,’’ he viewed.

The minister said the government is in the midst of taking every possible measure to ensure that essential commodities and services are made available in a seamless manner.

Tope however, urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior leadership to rope in industry barons and business magnets to manufacture and supply ventilators, personal protective equipment and N-95 masks, which are currently inadequate in the state.