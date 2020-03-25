Coronavirus in Mumbai: Western Railway, Central Railway trains will not run till April 14, says Rail Ministry

Mumbai: The railway minister issued a circular on Wednesday stating they have extended the cancellation of all passenger trains, local trains services on Western and Central Railway till April 14.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced complete lockdown in India for 21 days (April 14) to control the spread of infections.

“Earlier all services were cancelled up to March 31 but now it has been extended till April 14. Only goods and freight operations will remain operational,” said an official from WR.

“We have also cancelled all passenger carrying trains (mail/express, passenger, DEMU/MEMU, Neral Matheran services and suburban services) till April 14, in view of lockdown with reference to COVID19,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.

Meanwhile due to cancellation of all services WR has faced a loss of Rs 107.08 crores in last three days (March 22 to March 24).