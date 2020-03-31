Coronavirus Lockdown: Mumbai University cancels all exams till April 14

The University of Mumbai (MU) has cancelled all exams till April 14, 2020 and postponed to a later date for now due to the nationwide lockdown. Over seven lakh students are in a fix as 759 exams are postponed which will affect the academic cycle of higher education.

"We have cancelled all written and practical semester exams of all programmes under MU till April 14, 2020. The exams will be conducted later and we will decide the new dates depending on the situation. Students should use this time to study online," said Suhas Pednekar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of MU.

Sushant Jagtap, a final year student of Law said, "This is the second time the university has cancelled and postponed our exams. I want to pursue my higher education abroad in August but for that I need to appear for my final year exams in the first place."

On March 16, Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra, had cancelled all Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) exams of MU. Samant had said, “We have cancelled all higher education exams of both government and private universities, colleges and higher educational institutions till March 31, 2020."

Meanwhile, 72 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 302 on Tuesday. These new cases are 59 from Mumbai, 3 from Ahmednagar, 2 each from Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vashi Virar, said the State Health Department.