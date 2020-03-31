Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of cases in India rise to 1251, death toll touches 32

Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus for third time
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for coronavirus for the third time, her spokesperson Steffen Seibert said. Seibert on Monday said in a statement that Merkel will continue to carry out her official business in quarantine in the coming days, Xinhua news agency reported.
US has performed 1 million coronavirus tests so far: Trump
The United States has performed over one million coronavirus tests so far, said President Donald Trump on Monday. "Today, we reached a historic milestone in our war against coronavirus. Over 1 million Americans have now been tested, more than any other country by far, not even close," Trump said during a press briefing.
Italy registers 812 COVID-19 deaths, 1,648 new cases over past 24 hours
Italy has registered 812 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has increased by 1,648, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Department, said on Monday. The coronavirus pandemic claimed 11,591 lives in locked-down Italy up to Monday, as the cumulative number of cases reached 101,739, according to the latest data by the Civil Protection Department managing the national emergency response.
New York state passes grim milestone of 1,200 deaths
The number of deaths in New York state due to the coronavirus outbreak has crossed the 1,200 mark, with Governor Andrew Cuomo warning that thousands of people will pass away before the crisis ends in America's current COVID-19 epicentre. With 253 fatalities on Monday, the state recorded its largest one-day increase in number of deaths since the coronavirus outbreak.
Total number of cases in India rise to 1251, death toll touches 32
In its latest update, the Union Home Ministry said the dealth toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total positive cases to 1,251 as on Monday 9.30 PM, up from 1,024 positive cases and 27 deaths as on Sunday evening.
