Coronavirus in Thane: With 1,658 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,71,815

Thane district in Maharashtra has recorded 1,658 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its caseload to 1,71,815, an official said on Tuesday. The district also reported 31 deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 4,396, he said.
So far, maximum COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kalyan at 41,773, followed by Thane city-35,983 and Navi Mumbai-35,934, the official said. As of now, there are 17,787 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,49,632 patients have recovered from the viral infection, he said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 87.09 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.56 per cent, he said. The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 34,449 COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,51,153 on Monday with a single-day addition of 11,921 fresh cases, state health department said. With 180 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative count went up to 35,751, it said.
Of the 180 deaths reported on Monday, 98 were from the past 48 hours, while 45 fatalities had occurred last week, the department said, adding that another 37 deaths were from the period before the last week. A total of 19,932 patients were discharged after treatment in the state in the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,49,947, the department said. Maharashtra now has 2,65,033 active cases.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 13,51,153; new cases 11,921; deaths: 35,751; discharged 10,49,947; active cases: 2,65,033; people tested so far: 66,22,384.
