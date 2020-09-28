Thane man who killed stepbrother over property dispute arrested in Navi Mumbai

A 26 year old accused who was absconding from Thane, after shooting his stepbrother Rakesh Patil, 35, over a property dispute was arrested by the Thane police from Ulawe.
The accused has been identified as Sachin Patil who had committed the crime with help of his driver Gaurav Singh, 27, on September 20 and later dumped the victim's body in Vashi creek. The investigation was led by police after a missing complaint filed by the victim's wife on September 23.
"The victim's wife Kavita Rakesh Patil, had filed the missing complaint at Kasarwadavli police station, as the victim didn't return home, as he was missing since the September 20 night, after he left his home with his two wheeler. While, on the same day, the victim's father Manik Patil, had filed complaint against his missing son, Rakesh Patil (victim) suspected him for stealing gold from his house, in Thane," informed police official.
The police first arrested the Singh after he was found with the victim's two-wheeler. He later revealed the truth about the planned murder. Sachin and Singh, after killing the victim, looted over 3kg of gold from his father's home and fled away from the city after dumping the body in Vashi creek.
"Following the missing complaint, Rakesh's (victim) two-wheeler was traced by police, in Thane's Azad Nagar, with Gaurav Singh, who is an accused's driver, who helped him committing the crime. Hence, Singh confessed the crime and revealed that both Sachin and he had planned the murder and Sachin was absconding since then" added police official.
The police began search operation to trace the main accused Sachin Patil who was absconding after killing his stepbrother, Rakesh Patil. Hence, on September 26, Sachin was arrested from, Navi Mumbai's Ulawe area, by the Thane police team.
"Sachin was arrested with 3 Kilos and 700 grams gold (stolen from his father's bedroom locker), one live bullet and a revolver. Sachin confessed that he planned his mother with Singh, on a condition to give him the share of Rs.2 lakh, if he help him in his murder plan. While, he only spread the rumor about Rakesh, that he fled away after stealing gold from their home," said police official from Kasarwadavli police station, Thane.
Both the accused have been arrested under sections 302, 201, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 25 of the Arms Act. A case was registered against both the accused, who were produced in court and have been sent to police custody.
"Sachin Patil has been sent to police custody till October 4, while, Singh till October 1. The body of the victim Rakesh Patil is not yet recovered from the creek, search operation is on," informed police, from Thane.
