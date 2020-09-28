Thane man who killed stepbrother over property dispute arrested in Navi Mumbai

A 26 year old accused who was absconding from Thane, after shooting his stepbrother Rakesh Patil, 35, over a property dispute was arrested by the Thane police from Ulawe.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Patil who had committed the crime with help of his driver Gaurav Singh, 27, on September 20 and later dumped the victim's body in Vashi creek. The investigation was led by police after a missing complaint filed by the victim's wife on September 23.

"The victim's wife Kavita Rakesh Patil, had filed the missing complaint at Kasarwadavli police station, as the victim didn't return home, as he was missing since the September 20 night, after he left his home with his two wheeler. While, on the same day, the victim's father Manik Patil, had filed complaint against his missing son, Rakesh Patil (victim) suspected him for stealing gold from his house, in Thane," informed police official.

The police first arrested the Singh after he was found with the victim's two-wheeler. He later revealed the truth about the planned murder. Sachin and Singh, after killing the victim, looted over 3kg of gold from his father's home and fled away from the city after dumping the body in Vashi creek.

