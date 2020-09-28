Thane: No telephone since months at Kalwa hospital; MTNL yet to take action

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has written a letter to the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) to resume the telephone services of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital (also known as Kalwa hospital) in Kalwa. Due to the lack of telephone services, the patients calling for inquiry or medical help has to face inconvenience.

The hospital is also one of the COVID centre in Thane.

The MTNL telephone services within important wards of the hospital are shut for the last few months, leading to inconvenience to the patients and hospital staff. According to the TMC official, the complaint letter has been forwarded to the MTNL's concerned department but so far they have not received any reply regarding this issue.

"Until now we have written to MTNL's concerned authority, to resume the telephone services. The last letter was written on September 27, by TMC's electrical department. Even the telephone bills of the hospital are clear and paid, still the services are shut due to technical errors in the phone lines. However, even after several complaints, no action has been initiated by MTNL to repair the services," said a senior official from TMC's electrical department.

The Kalwa hospital being one of the COVID centre in Thane consists of isolation wards and other important medical departments. The hospital which sees a footfall of a number of patients from Thane and nearby cities has to face the inconvenience due to the non-functioning of telephone services amid the pandemic.

"There is a total of eight telephone lines which belong to important wards of the hospital, continues to remain shut for months. Out of these lines, 6 are totally shut, while two are facing voice errors. This leads to communication issues within the hospital staff and the patients, especially during emergencies," informed TMC official.

However, there was no reply from MTNL'S area manager (Mr. Gorule) after several attempts to contact him.

No telephone services in the following wards of Kalwa hospital in Thane:

Isolation ward - Telephone services shut since last three months

Sonography department- Telephone services shut since last three months

Telephone board line- shut for last two months

Accidental ward- Telephone services shut since last one month

Main operation theatre- Telephone services shut down since the last one month

Labour OT- Telephone services shut since the last one month

Accident ward and Dean office- Voice error in telephone services.