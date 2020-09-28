Coronavirus in Thane: With 1,523 new COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 1,70,157; death toll at 4,365

Thane: The COVID-19 tally in Thane reached 1,70,157 on Monday after 1,523 new cases were found in the Maharashtra district, an official said.

The death toll in the district rose to 4,365 after 30 people succumbed to the viral infection on Sunday, he said.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases, 418 were reported from Thane city, 347 from Navi Mumbai, 340 from Kalyan town and the remaining from other parts of the district, he said.

Kalyan has so far reported the maximum COVID-19 cases at 41,466, followed by Thane city-35,653 and Navi Mumbai- 35,552, the official said.

Out of the total number of deaths, 977 have been reported in Thane city, 812 in Kalyan and 736 in Navi Mumbai.

As of now, there are 17,736 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,48,056 patients have recovered, he said.

The recovery rate in the district was 87.01 per cent, while the death rate stood at 2.57 per cent, he added.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has so far reported 34,167 COVID-19 cases and 662 deaths due to the disease.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 18,056 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's overall tally to 13,39,232, the health department said.

With the death of 380 patients during the day, the toll reached 35,571, it said.

A total of 13,565 patients were discharged on Sunday.

With this, the state's recovery count stands at 10,30,015, the department said in a statement.

There are 2,73,228 active cases in the state at present.

Out of the 380 deaths reported on Sunday, 200 were from the last 48 hours, it said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 76.91 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.66 per cent.

As many as 65,65,649 people have been tested so far, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 13,39,232; death toll 35,571; recoveries 10,30,015; active cases 2,73,228; people tested so far 65,65,649.