Coronavirus in Thane: Barring areas with more cases, lockdown lifted in Thane city

Lockdown in Thane city for containment of coronavirus was lifted on Saturday, barring the areas which are infection hotspots.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said in a late evening order that the latest lockdown, imposed on June 10, was being withdrawn from areas where the coronavirus spread is not very serious.

But the infection hotspots will have extended lockdown till July 31, the order stated.

A BJP delegation on Friday met Thane municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma and asked him not to extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown as it was severely affecting the lives of people while not producing results in terms of bringing down the number of Covid-19 cases.