Coronavirus in Thane: Barring areas with more cases, lockdown lifted in Thane city

Lockdown in Thane city for containment of coronavirus was lifted on Saturday, barring the areas which are infection hotspots.
Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said in a late evening order that the latest lockdown, imposed on June 10, was being withdrawn from areas where the coronavirus spread is not very serious.
But the infection hotspots will have extended lockdown till July 31, the order stated.
A BJP delegation on Friday met Thane municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma and asked him not to extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown as it was severely affecting the lives of people while not producing results in terms of bringing down the number of Covid-19 cases.
The delegation comprised Thane BJP unit chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, MLA Sanjay Kelkar, TMC group leader Sanjay Waghule, corporator Bharat Chavan and others.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said in an order that all civic staff including he himself shall work seven days a week in view of the pandemic situation.
An addition of 1,822 COVID-19 cases in Thane on Saturday took the district's count to 65,927, while 43 deaths increased the toll to 1,870, an official said.
Navi Mumbai and Thane reported ten deaths each during the day, while Kalyan led the case count with 475, followed by Navi Mumbai at 352 and Thane at 342, he added.
"Thane and Kalyan now have more than 15,000 cases each while Navi Mumbai has crossed the 11000-mark. The recovery rate in the district further improved to 62.34 per cent," the official informed.
Neighbouring Palghar district has 11,403 cases, while 212 people have died there of the infection.
