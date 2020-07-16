Thane sells more than 5,900 units in Q2 2020, highest in India: Report

Among the worst-hit sectors due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been real estate. But, recent reports suggest Thane alone has sold more than 5,900 units in Q2 2020, highest in India.
According to a report by squarefeatindia.com, Thane has fared better than Mumbai and all the other big cities in the country in Q2. Thane witnessed an absorption of 5,999 units in the Q2 of 2020, while Mumbai sold 2,206 units. Meanwhile, in Pune 5,169 units were sold.
As per the report, in Thane 2,257 units being launched in Q2 of 2020, while Mumbai stood at 906 units. According to data analytics firm PropEquity, housing sales fell 67 per cent at 21,294 units across nine major cities during April-June due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown.
Recently, property consultant Anarock had released its data that showed an estimated 81 per cent fall in sales at 12,740 units across seven cities during April-June this year. According to PropEquity, total housing sales during April-June 2020 stood at 21,294 units, down 67 per cent from 64,378 units in the year-ago period.
Barring Noida, all other eight cities witnessed a decline in sales. Gurugram saw 79 per cent fall to 361 units for the period under review as compared to 1,707 units in same period last year.
Housing sales in Chennai and Hyderabad plunged 74 per cent at 996 units and 1,522 units, respectively. Bengaluru witnessed 73 per cent dip to 2,818 units from 10,583 units, while Kolkata saw 75 per cent decline to 1,046 units from 4,152 units.
