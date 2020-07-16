Thane sells more than 5,900 units in Q2 2020, highest in India: Report

Among the worst-hit sectors due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been real estate. But, recent reports suggest Thane alone has sold more than 5,900 units in Q2 2020, highest in India.

According to a report by squarefeatindia.com, Thane has fared better than Mumbai and all the other big cities in the country in Q2. Thane witnessed an absorption of 5,999 units in the Q2 of 2020, while Mumbai sold 2,206 units. Meanwhile, in Pune 5,169 units were sold.

As per the report, in Thane 2,257 units being launched in Q2 of 2020, while Mumbai stood at 906 units. According to data analytics firm PropEquity, housing sales fell 67 per cent at 21,294 units across nine major cities during April-June due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown.