Respect for COVID-19 warriors? Thane nurse denied entry into his own building

A male nurse who recovered from COVID-19 was denied entry to his rented flat in Thane last week. He was kept waiting outside the premises for nearly six hours even after pleading to let him in, reported TOI.

Well, amid the pandemic, we have heard several similar cases where people were denied entry to their society complex after they recovered. He was, however, let in after he giving an undertaking that he and his five roommates who vacate the flat within a fortnight. Apparently, three of his five roommates also tested positive. Two are still in quarantine.

According to the nurse, the neighbours of a high-rise building located near Ghodbunder Road feared that his presence in the complex would increase the chances of the spread of the virus. He was only allowed to enter the premises after the private hospital he worked at got the floor sanitised. The building members asked him and his roommates to leave the flat within a fortnight.