Respect for COVID-19 warriors? Thane nurse denied entry into his own building

A male nurse who recovered from COVID-19 was denied entry to his rented flat in Thane last week. He was kept waiting outside the premises for nearly six hours even after pleading to let him in, reported TOI.
Well, amid the pandemic, we have heard several similar cases where people were denied entry to their society complex after they recovered. He was, however, let in after he giving an undertaking that he and his five roommates who vacate the flat within a fortnight. Apparently, three of his five roommates also tested positive. Two are still in quarantine.
According to the nurse, the neighbours of a high-rise building located near Ghodbunder Road feared that his presence in the complex would increase the chances of the spread of the virus. He was only allowed to enter the premises after the private hospital he worked at got the floor sanitised. The building members asked him and his roommates to leave the flat within a fortnight.
However, the building members alleged that the six men who shared the flat did not maintain proper hygiene even after multiple requests.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,75,640 on Wednesday with the addition of 7,975 new cases, while 233 more patients succumbed to the disease, 62 of them in Mumbai, taking the death toll to 10,928, the state health department said.
A total of 3,606 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 1,52,613, it said.
As many as 233 patients died due to the viral disease, taking the toll closer to the 11,000-mark at 10,928, the health department said in a release.
Pune city reported a rise of 1,345 cases; Kalyan- Dombivli 561; Pimpri-Chinchwad 539; Thane 407; Navi Mumbai 376 and Ulhasnagar registered 230 new patients in a day.
