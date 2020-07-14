Coronavirus in Thane: KDMC acquires 80 percent beds at private hospitals

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquired 80 per cent beds in private hospitals for treatment for COVID-19 patients, an official said on Tuesday.

In an order issued on Monday, municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi stated that beds in paediatric intensive care units, NICUs and dialysis wards will be exempt.

Private hospitals in the civic limits should admit and treat COVID-19 patients in the reserved beds and treatment charges should be as specified by the civic corporation, the order stated.

Moreover, hospitals should also display details including the availability of beds and treatment charges at the entrance itself, the civic chief has stated.

Action will be taken against hospitals that refuse treatment to COVID-19 patients or overcharge them, he added.