Central Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Mumbai Division of Central Railway carries 1.08 lakh wagons of freight traffic since lockdown

Mumbai Division of Central Railway carries 1.08 lakh wagons of freight traffic since lockdown

Central Railway corona warriors carry out maintenance work during mega block in spite of rains

Central Railway corona warriors carry out maintenance work during mega block in spite of rains

Central Railway provides neckband PA system to the frontline staff

Central Railway provides neckband PA system to the frontline staff

Farmers elated as CR exports 1.262L tonnes onions in 55 freight trains to Bangladesh

Farmers elated as CR exports 1.262L tonnes onions in 55 freight trains to Bangladesh

Two suburban services to resume on Thane-Vashi section from July 13

Two suburban services to resume on Thane-Vashi section from July 13

CR’s Silent Corona Warriors: Technicians and staff of 3 Loco Sheds of Mumbai

CR’s Silent Corona Warriors: Technicians and staff of 3 Loco Sheds of Mumbai

CR’s Parel workshop turns out the first ZDM3 Loco for Northern Railway

CR’s Parel workshop turns out the first ZDM3 Loco for Northern Railway

mega block

Mega block on CR Main line on July 13

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in