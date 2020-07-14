26-year-old railway technician gets hit by train between Thane and Mulund while crossing tracks, dies

A 26-year-old trainee railway technician died after being hit by a local train between Thane and Mulund, as he was crossing the tracks on his way to work on Monday morning.

Jaseen S Sati Anand an, a trainee working in the electric signal maintenance department of the engineering section on Central Railway, was a resident of Kerala. Last Saturday, he had been transferred from Kalyan to Thane station. It would have been his first day at work in Thane, after a six-month stint in Kalyan. He was struck down as he was making his way to the engineering section at Platform No. 1 of Thane railway station, around 11.30am.

According to railway police, he failed to notice the train was coming and was killed on the spot.

On being informed of the mishap, railway police reached the spot and took the body to Kalwa Hospital for a post mortem. Later, his body was handed over to a relative.