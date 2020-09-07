Coronavirus in Pune: With 2,093 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1,05,905; death toll crosses 2,500 mark

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 2,093 in the last 24 hours to 1,05,905 on Sunday.

With 44 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,512, he said.

A total of 1,569 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 16,453 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 86,940 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 7,235 tests conducted on Sunday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,91,417, Mohol said.