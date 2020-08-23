Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,577 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 82,170; death toll at 1,950

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,577 in the last 24 hours to 82,170 on Saturday.
With 33 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,950, he said.
A total of 1,427 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,874 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 65,346 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 6,891 tests conducted on Saturday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 3,97,927, Mohol said.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 1,42,461 with the addition of 3,280 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Saturday.
The cumulative toll mounted to 3,495 with 69 deaths, he said.
"Of the total 3,280 cases, 1,577 patients are from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which now has 82,170 patients. With addition of 1,039 cases, the count in Pimpri Chinchwad area now stands at 40,898. The number of cases in the rural, civil hospital and the Pune Cantonment Board area stands at 19,393," the official said.
