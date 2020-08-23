Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,577 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 82,170; death toll at 1,950

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,577 in the last 24 hours to 82,170 on Saturday.

With 33 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,950, he said.

A total of 1,427 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,874 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 65,346 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,891 tests conducted on Saturday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 3,97,927, Mohol said.