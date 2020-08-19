Latest update on COVID-19 vaccine: Pune's Serum Institute initiates phase 2, 3 clinical study

Indian pharmaceutical giant Serum Institute of India has initiated the phase 2, 3 clinical trials to evaluate the safety and immune response of coronavirus vaccine candidate on healthy Indian adults after the pharma company got approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month.

According to the Clinical Trial Registry India, the scientific title of the study says that phase 2/3 clinical trial will be observer-blind, randomised, controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of Covishield (COVID-19 vaccine) in healthy Indian adults.

A total of 1,600 eligible participants of more than or equal to 18 years of age will be enrolled in the study, which will be conducted on 17 sites in India.

These sites include-- Andhra Medical College (Visakhapatnam), JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, (Mysore), Seth G. S. Medical College and KEM Hospital (Mumbai), KEM Hospital Research Centre (Vadu), B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital (Pune), All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (Jodhpur), Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, (Patna), Institute of Community Medicine ( Madras), Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Medical College and Hospital (Pune), Jehangir Hospital ( Pune), AIIMS (Delhi), ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre ( Gorakhpur), TN Medical College & BYL Nair Hospital (Mumbai), Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (Sewagram) and Government Medical College (Nagpur).

Of the total 1,600 eligible participants, 400 participants will be part of the immunogenicity cohort and will be randomly assigned in a 3:1 ratio to receive either COVISHIELD or Oxford/AZ-ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, respectively.

The remaining 1,200 participants from safety cohort will be randomly assigned in a 3:1 ratio to receive either COVISHIELD or Placebo, respectively.

The Clinical Trial Registry India said that the Covishield (COVID-19 vaccine) will be administered as 2 doses schedule on Day 1 and 29 as 0.5 ml dose intramuscularly.

"Oxford/AZ- ChAdOx1NcOV-19 vaccine will be administered as dose 2 schedule on Day 1 and 29 as 0.5 ml dose intramuscularly," it said.