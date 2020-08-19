Latest coronavirus vaccine update: Russia keen on producing COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' in India

Russia, who registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world, is keen on producing their Covid vaccine 'Sputnik V' in India.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told India Today, "Moscow is keen to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India." Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

In an interview to India Today TV, Dmitriev said Russia is in touch with Indian regulators and manufacturers to produce the COVID-19 vaccine in India. Dmitriev said that India has the manufacturing capability to mass produce the Covid vaccine and hence Russia is interested in bringing India on board as a production partner.