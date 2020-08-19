Coronavirus latest updates: India reports 64,531 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 27,67,274

India reported a single day spike of 64,531 new COVID-19 cases and 1092 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 caseload stood at 27,67,274, while the death toll climbed to 52,889 with 1092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 6,76,514 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, while the number of recoveries has risen to 20,37,871.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been tested till August 18 with 8,01,518 samples being tested on Tuesday.