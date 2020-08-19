Coronavirus latest updates: India reports 64,531 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 27,67,274

India reported a single day spike of 64,531 new COVID-19 cases and 1092 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The COVID-19 caseload stood at 27,67,274, while the death toll climbed to 52,889 with 1092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 6,76,514 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, while the number of recoveries has risen to 20,37,871.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been tested till August 18 with 8,01,518 samples being tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 22 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The global case count on Wednesday reached 22,046,135, with a total of 778,557 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.
The US has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 5,480,487 cases and 171,687 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 3,359,570 cases and 109,888 deaths. India has confirmed more than 2.7 million cases. Countries with more than 400,000 cases also include Russia, South Africa, Peru, Mexico and Colombia, while other countries with over 30,000 deaths include Mexico, India, Britain, Italy and France, according to the CSSE.
