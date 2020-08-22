Ganeshotsav 2020: Here's how you can skip queues and watch live darshan at Pune's Ganesh Mandals from home

Ganesh Festival has begun in India and the celebrations are slightly muted this year amid the pandemic. Most mandals have taken the online route this year to avoid crowding and containing the spread of the virus.

Now, the idols of the five `Manache Ganapati' (pre-eminent Ganeshas) were installed in the city on Saturday as the historic Ganesh festival began under the shadow of coronavirus.

Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibag and Kesriwada are traditionally considered as the five `Manache Ganapati' of the city. They also take precedence in the immersion procession.

Many other `mandals' (groups which celebrate the 11- day festival by putting up pandals) also installed idols on Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday, but the usual exuberance, crowds, noise and high-decibel music were missing.

Several mandals uploaded videos of the installation ceremony on social media.

Devotees also installed idols at home.

With restrictions on gatherings, this year there would be no cultural programs which accompany the celebration.

People, however, thronged vegetable and flower markets to shop for the festival.

The police have beefed up the security in the city, deploying around 7,000 personnel, officials said.

Here are the links of Ganesh Mandals in Pune to watch the live darshan:

1. Manacha Pahila Ganpati Kasba Ganpati