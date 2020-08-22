Missing Ganpati darshan at Mumbai's biggest pandals? Here's how you can skip queues and watch safely from home

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai on Saturday ushered Ganpati bappa in without most of the usual fanfare. With social distancing norms and rules in place to ensure that the virus does not spread amid the festival, many of Mumbai's biggest pandals had opted out this year. Others kept their doors closed, giving devotees a glimpse of the festivities only via life streams.
To this end, we've put together the links and other details for live-streaming of the puja and darshan at three pandals in the city.
1. The has been live-streaming videos from the puja on their Facebook page. Take a look at their most recent video:
2. GSB Seva Mandal
The GSB Seva Mandal is celebrating behind closed doors, with the proceedings being live-streamed on their social media channels, including YouTube.
3. Andhericha Raja
One of the biggest celebrations in the city, Andhericha Raja has also gone the digital route, livestreaming via Facebook.
