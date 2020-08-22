Missing Ganpati darshan at Mumbai's biggest pandals? Here's how you can skip queues and watch safely from home

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai on Saturday ushered Ganpati bappa in without most of the usual fanfare. With social distancing norms and rules in place to ensure that the virus does not spread amid the festival, many of Mumbai's biggest pandals had opted out this year. Others kept their doors closed, giving devotees a glimpse of the festivities only via life streams.

To this end, we've put together the links and other details for live-streaming of the puja and darshan at three pandals in the city.