Coronavirus in Pune: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by PMC on September 26

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,637 to 1,40,588 on Saturday.

With 36 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,332.

A total of 1,695 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,679.

As per the update, 1,19,577 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 5,503 tests conducted on Saturday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,06,594.

Meanwhile, PMC has also issued a ward wise breakdown of the COVID-19 cases as of September 25. Yesterday, the 1621 cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Check out the cases in your ward here: