Coronavirus in Pune: Sinhagad Road, Warje-Karve Nagar, and Dhanakwadi among top five hotspots in the city

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,621 to 1,38,951 on Friday.

In addition to this, Pune Municipal Corporation has also come up the top five hotspot ward office areas where the number of COVID-19 patients is the highest.

Sinhagad Road, Warje-Karve Nagar, Dhankawadi - Sahakarnagar, Hadapsar - Mundhwa, Ahmednagar Road - Wadgaonsheri are among the top five hotspot ward office areas within the limits of PMC.