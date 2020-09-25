Coronavirus in Pune: Sinhagad Road, Warje-Karve Nagar, and Dhanakwadi among top five hotspots in the city

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,621 to 1,38,951 on Friday.
In addition to this, Pune Municipal Corporation has also come up the top five hotspot ward office areas where the number of COVID-19 patients is the highest.
Sinhagad Road, Warje-Karve Nagar, Dhankawadi - Sahakarnagar, Hadapsar - Mundhwa, Ahmednagar Road - Wadgaonsheri are among the top five hotspot ward office areas within the limits of PMC.
Meanwhile, With 41 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,296.
A total of 1,256 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,773.
As per the update, 1,17,882 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 6,142 tests conducted on Friday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,01,091.
