Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,637, PCMC records 1,151 new cases

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,637 to 1,40,588 on Saturday.
With 36 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,332.
A total of 1,695 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,679.
As per the update, 1,19,577 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 5,503 tests conducted on Saturday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,06,594.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1,151 COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 75,267.
36 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,265.
A total of 1,250 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 66,382.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 20,419 new COVID-19 cases today, taking tally to 13,21,176.
430 deaths were also reported in the state and the death toll rose to 35,191.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)