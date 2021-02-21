COVID-19 in Pune: Schools, colleges, coaching classes shut till February 28

Amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, schools, colleges, coaching classes in Pune will be shut till February 28.

The decision was taken at the recent meeting with the Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol informed on Twitter.

Here is the list of decisions taken in the meeting:

Schools, colleges, coaching classes will be shut till February 28

The libraries will be open

Guest limit at weddings and other functions capped at 200

PMC will not impose lockdown but it will bring back the policy of micro-containment zones

Hotel/restaurant/bar will be open till 11 pm only

A detailed circular enlisting all the new rules will be issued soon by PMC.

As per the information given by Pune Divisional Commissioner from 11 pm to 6 am, no public movement will be allowed except for those involved in essential services, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Schools and colleges in the district will remain closed till 28 Feb.

New guidelines to be effective from tomorrow.

Pune reported 414 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,97,330 on Saturday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,821 with five new fatalities.

A total of 247 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,561.