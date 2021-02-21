Pune: Air Vice-Marshal Rajesh Vaidya assumes role of Dean, Dy Commandant of AFMC

The Defence Wing in the statement further stated that Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) Vaidya has been on the faculty at the Armed Forces Medical College earlier and has held pivotal public health appointments including Director (Health) and Director (Medical Research) of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

As Director (Health) he was the nodal officer for AIDS control in the Armed Forces. He was the Conference Director entrusted with overall control of planning, organizing and conducting the largest international military medicine conference ever organized by the AFMS, the 42nd World Congress of the International Committee of Military Medicine in 2017.

He has research credentials with prestigious awards at both the undergraduate and the postgraduate levels. He is a post-graduate teacher and examiner at Poona University, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and the National Board of Examinations.

Prior to his present appointment, AVM Rajesh Vaidya was commanding the Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME) which is the apex aircrew medical evaluation institution in India. For his dedication and committed service, he has been awarded the Chief of Air Staff Commendation in 2013 and the Vishist Seva Medal (VSM) in 2019.