Madhya Pradesh: NDA exam to be held on April 18, the last date for filling online application stands on January 19

Indore: The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) has published the NDA exam notification which will be conducted on 18th April 2021 in many assigned centers. UPSC had conducted the entrance exam on 6th September 2020 amid limited lockdown.

The last date for filling online application is 19th January 2021.

Only boys between the ages of 2nd July 2002 to 1st July 2005, who are either going to appear in 12 board exams or have passed 12 boards, are eligible for the exam.

NDA is an opportunity for young brave hearts to apply for Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Naval Academy.

The number of vacancies is mentioned in the notification and this time is 400 while the last 413 were total vacancies.

Since NDA1 / 2020 a candidate can apply for even Air Force ground duties, while in past a candidate could only join the flying branch of it.

The maths paper is first which is 300 marks and holds compulsory passing or else second paper of GS will not be checked.

The second paper consists of the Part-A English section of 200 marks and 400 marks of GK.

NDA coach retired Colonel Nikhil Diwanji advised parents and aspirants to read the notification in detail before applying which gives complete details of syllabus, medical and physical criteria for all three services.

He further added that neither there is any reservation nor benefit of NCC (National Cadet Corps) junior wing in the NDA exam.

“Also there is no percentage criteria in 11 or 12 class while applying but normally students with high percentage get selected for 400 seats at all India level,” Diwanji said.

Applying for Army wing PCM in the 12th class is not needed but for Navy and Air Force PCM in 12th is mandatory.

Diwanji added that the training in NDA of candidates who clear exam, SSB interview, are medically fit and are in final merit is likely to start in Dec 2021 or first week Jan 2022 before which they should have passed 12 boards exam.

He added further that anywhere between 3.5 lacs to 5.5 lacs apply for NDA exam, the UPSC passes approximately 8000 candidates and finally, only 400 from entire country get selected in the most prestigious and the only Tri-service academy in the world in which aspirants getting selected are excellent in studies and sports and extracurricular activities.