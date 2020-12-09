Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 338, four fatalities recorded on Dec 9

Pune reported 338 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,72,879 on Wednesday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,514 with four new fatalities.

A total of 317 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,087. As of now, 1,63,296 people were discharged/ recovered.

On Wednesday, 3,708 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,49,006.