Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 338, four fatalities recorded on Dec 9

Pune reported 338 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,72,879 on Wednesday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,514 with four new fatalities.
A total of 317 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,087. As of now, 1,63,296 people were discharged/ recovered.
On Wednesday, 3,708 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,49,006.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday rose to 18,64,348 as it recorded 4,981 new cases, a state health official said.
With 75 new fatalities, the death toll reached 47,902, he said.
A total of 5,111 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recovered cases in the state to 17,42,191.
There are 73,166 active patients in the state.
The state has so far conducted 1,14,47,723 coronavirus tests.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,64,348, new cases: 4,981, death toll: 47,902, discharged: 17,42,191, active cases: 73,166, people tested so far: 1,14,47,723.
(With PTI inputs)
