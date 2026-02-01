 Bhiwandi Student Palak Patil Wins Silver At National Field Archery Championship
Palak Patil from Ambadi village in Bhiwandi taluka won a silver medal at the National Field Archery Championship held in Alibaug. Representing Maharashtra, students from Little Angels English Medium School, Wada, secured multiple gold and silver medals, showcasing strong performances across age categories at the national level.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
Palak Patil, a student from Ambadi village in Bhiwandi taluka, has brought pride to the region by winning a silver medal at the National Field Archery Championship, held in Alibaug from January 22 to January 26. Representing Maharashtra as part of her school team, Palak delivered an impressive performance in the highly competitive national-level tournament.

School Team’s Strong Showing
Palak is a student of Little Angels English Medium School, Wada, whose archery team participated across multiple age categories. The school’s contingent achieved notable success, securing gold and silver medals in various events against teams from different states across India.

Gold in Barebow Category
In the Barebow Wooden Archery category, the school also clinched an individual gold medal, underlining its strong presence in the championship. In the Under-17 Boys (Individual) category, Soham Charaskar won the gold medal, while the Under-17 Boys Team, comprising Soham Charaskar, Veer Patil and Tanishk Ganore, also secured gold for Maharashtra.

Under-14 Girls Win Silver
In the Under-14 Girls Team category, Palak Patil, Devshree Bhoir and Yajnanika Atul Tare earned the silver medal, marking a significant achievement at the national level.

Rigorous Training and Guidance
The students trained rigorously for over a year, balancing academics with intensive practice, with strong support from their parents. They were guided by school teachers and archery coach Shailesh Bhansali, whose mentorship played a key role in their success.

School Leadership Applauds Success
Congratulating the achievers, school chairman Devendra Bhanushali and principal Suman Mani praised the students’ dedication and wished them continued success in future competitions.

