 Mumbai News: BMC To Begin Excavation For 7.1-Km Underground Water Tunnel Linking Kasheli And Mulund In July
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will begin excavation in July for a 7.1-km underground water tunnel linking Kasheli in Bhiwandi to Mulund. Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said the project will transport Bhatsa dam water efficiently while reducing leakage and wastage.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani inspects work site for the underground water tunnel project at Mulund Check Naka | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Feb 01: In July this year, the BMC will commence excavation work for its ambitious underground water tunnel project linking Kasheli in Bhiwandi, Thane district, with Mulund in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

The 7.1-km-long water supply tunnel is designed to transport water from the Bhatsa dam, one of the seven lakes supplying potable water to Mumbai, to several parts of the city.

Site visit and project progress

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani carried out a site visit at Mulund Check Naka on Sunday. “A 134-metre-deep launching shaft is being constructed at Mulund Check Naka, and excavation work up to a depth of 130 metres has been completed. After the tunnel mining work is completed, a 128-metre-deep recovery shaft will be constructed at Kasheli (Bhiwandi) to take out the tunnel mining machine,” Gagrani said.

Unique project in India

The BMC is the only local body in India to construct a water tunnel. “Water tunnels are a viable and effective option in the water distribution system. By transporting water through water tunnels, leakage and wastage in distribution can be effectively controlled,” Gagrani said.

