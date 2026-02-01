Mumbai News: BMC Engineers Undergo Technical Training At IIT Bombay To Improve Cement Concrete Road Quality

BMC engineers attend a one-day technical workshop at IIT Bombay to review and strengthen cement concrete road projects across Mumbai | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Feb 01: More than 300 BMC engineers participated in a one-day brainstorming workshop at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay), where they evaluated completed and ongoing cement concrete (CC) road works and received technical and scientific training on planning, implementation and quality control.

Progress of road concretisation project

The BMC has undertaken the mega project of concretisation of a total of 2,121 roads across Mumbai, of which almost 60 per cent has been completed. During the workshop, the use of modern technology in road works and the do’s and don’ts were clarified by the Quality Monitoring Agency.

Keynote address and expert guidance

The workshop was inaugurated with a keynote address by Prof. Dr K. V. Krishna Rao, a renowned expert in civil engineering from IIT, who highlighted the importance of third-party audits and technical cooperation.

Challenges in implementation

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said, “The CC project was started in October 2023, and about 60 per cent of the work has been completed, while the remaining work is in progress despite various difficulties. Due to the huge population density and dense urban structure of Mumbai, implementation of this massive project is very challenging.”

“Two very important factors that have far-reaching consequences while implementing the road concretisation project are quality and the proper use of service ducts along roads to avoid repeated digging. Special emphasis should be given to quality control and quality assurance (QC/QA), coordination among all stakeholders, and the durability of roads,” Bangar added.

Also Watch:

Technical inputs and best practices

Experts guided BMC engineers on the use of quality ingredients while preparing concrete mixes, ideal methods for transporting concrete from ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants to work sites, precautions to be taken while pouring concrete, joint cutting after a specified period, proper curing methods, and the installation of thermoplastic markings and cat’s eye directional signs after completion of work.

Experts also suggested that protective netting around tree trunks could help create additional space for pedestrians on footpaths.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/