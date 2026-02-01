Citizens' Groups Slam New Koliwada Panel As Mumbai Demarcation Lags Behind

Dharavi Koliwada | Photo Credit: Manoj Ramakrishnan

The Maharashtra government's decision last week to set up a committee to establish the procedure and guidelines to demarcate Koliwadas in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts has been criticised by citizens' groups. These groups have pointed out that the government is yet to demarcate a majority of Koliwadas within Mumbai itself.

Konkan-Level Committee Announced

On January 29, the government announced a committee under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner, Konkan Division, to prepare a taluka-wise list of villages with Koliwadas in the Konkan coastal region. This body is also tasked with constituting a district-level committee to determine the highest tide line, the maritime board boundary line, and the boundary line of mangrove forests.

Unrecorded Koliwada Boundaries

Maharashtra has a coastline of approximately 720 kilometres, featuring Koliwadas that house families engaged in fishing. The government stated that the boundaries of these Koliwadas are currently not recorded in land records. Consequently, the committee has been asked to study the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, and related rules and policies regarding boundary determination and the declaration of village stations, with a report due within three months.

Mumbai Demarcation Pending

Organisations representing Koliwadas and Gaothans (non-coastal villages) in Mumbai have expressed disappointment at the announcement. They highlighted that the demarcation of Gaothans and Koliwadas in Mumbai remains incomplete despite the previous appointment of committees. According to one estimate, only 13 of the 42 Koliwadas in the city have been demarcated, while 52 of the 119 Gaothans are still waiting for their boundaries to be laid out.

Risk Of Slum Classification

Godfrey Pimenta of the Watchdog Foundation stated that this lack of demarcation leaves these villages—many of which are surrounded by slums—vulnerable to being arbitrarily classified as slums and included in Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects.

Manifesto Promises Cited

Pimenta pointed out that the 'Vision Document' (manifesto) of the Mahayuti Government made specific commitments to safeguard the interests, heritage, and housing rights of Gaothan and Koliwada residents. He argued it is now imperative that these promises are implemented without further delay.

Demand For Separate DCR

The Watchdog Foundation, which has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the matter, demanded the enactment of separate Development Control Regulations (DCR) for Mumbai. They seek regulations similar to the DCPR applicable to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) excluding Mumbai, as promised in the ruling alliance’s manifesto. Pimenta noted that the absence of such regulations has resulted in "planning paralysis," harassment of residents, and the denial of legitimate redevelopment and rehabilitation opportunities.

Call For Mumbai Policy

The group also demanded the announcement and notification of a new "Mumbai Policy" for the regularisation of all houses in Gaothans and Koliwadas.

FSI Demand Raised

“Gaothans are not slums. They are heritage settlements, and their residents are original inhabitants of Mumbai. Due to the lack of policy clarity and demarcation, residents are being denied basic rights and redevelopment permissions, and are exposed to coercive action under slum-related regulations," said Pimenta. "To accommodate the legitimate and growing needs of our families, we categorically demand an additional FSI of 4 for Gaothans and Koliwadas. This demand is essential to enable in-situ rehabilitation, safe redevelopment, and dignified living conditions for future generations, without displacement or loss of community fabric.”

