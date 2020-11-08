Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 169, PCMC records 97 cases

Pune reported 169 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,63,057 on Saturday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,331 with 10 new fatalities. A total of 392 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,195. As of now, 1,53,531 people were discharged/ recovered. On Saturday, 2,469 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,52,881.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 97 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 7, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 88,678. With four new deaths, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,546.

A total of 169 people were discharged, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 85,374. A total of 1,878 tests were conducted on Saturday and the tally has reached 4,17,783.