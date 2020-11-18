Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 161, PCMC records 95 cases

Pune reported 161 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,65,042 on Tuesday.
According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,395 with six new fatalities. A total of 110 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,176. As of now, 1,56,471 people were discharged/ recovered. On Tuesday, 1,157 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,71,136.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 95 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 17, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 89,788. With 5 deaths reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,569.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,840 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 17,52,509, the state health department said. With 68 more patients succumbing to the infection, the overall toll mounted to 46,102, it said.
Of the 68 fatalities, 51 occurred in the last 48 hours, while 12 were from the last week. The remaining five deaths occurred in the period before the last week, the department said in a release. A total of 5,123 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 16,23,503, it said. The state currently has 81,925 active cases.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)