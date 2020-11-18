Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 161, PCMC records 95 cases

Pune reported 161 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,65,042 on Tuesday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,395 with six new fatalities. A total of 110 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,176. As of now, 1,56,471 people were discharged/ recovered. On Tuesday, 1,157 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,71,136.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 95 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 17, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 89,788. With 5 deaths reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,569.