Pune: Dagdusheth Halwai Temple re-opens after being shut for 7 months

Temples across Maharashtra have re-opened on Monday after over seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among these is the Dagdusheth Halwai Temple in Pune, which carried out a complete sanitisation process for the temple premises and made arrangements for the adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

Speaking to ANI, Sunil Rasne, Deputy president of the temple trust said, "For now we will not be allowing devotees to wait outside or offer prasad and flowers here. They are only allowed to take darshan and leave the place immediately." "The temple premises will be sanitised periodically. We have designated a special team of workers for this purpose," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister's Office had issued an order for the reopening of religious places in the state from November 16 while maintaining the COVID-19 protocol.