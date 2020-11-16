Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 153, PCMC records 91 cases

Pune reported 153 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,64,742 on Sunday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,385 with 4 new fatalities. A total of 222 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,217. As of now, 1,56,140 people were discharged/ recovered. On Sunday, 1,111 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,68,947.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 91 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 14, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 89,600. With 4 deaths reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,561.