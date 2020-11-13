Pune woman’s accomplices held for gunning down husband, in-laws

A Pune woman’s brother and two of her accomplices, who were on the run after gunning down her estranged husband and parents in-laws in Chennai, were arrested by the Chennai police in a dramatic fashion in Solapur after a cinematic chase. The woman Jayamala, and two others, are at large and the police is hopeful of securing them based on inputs provided by those arrested.

Jayamala, who has two children, had come with her brother Kailash and five others, to Chennai by road and had allegedly shot dead her husband Sheetal (40), father-in-law Dileep Thalil Chand (74) and mother-in-law Pushpa Bai (70) at their house on Wednesday evening and escaped. The assailants had shot the victims at close range.

“We had formed five special teams to trace them. Based on clues the teams had proceeded to Maharashtra and en route sought the assistance of the police in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as well. At around 3.30 am on Friday, a special team headed by Inspector Jawahar spotted a car in which the accused were travelling near Solapur and began chasing them. They managed to overtake the vehicle and intercept it. The team arrested Jayamala’s brother Kailash, and two associates Rabindranath Kher of Kolkatta and Vijay Utham Kamal of Pune,” City Police Commisioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal told journalists. “We are hopeful of arrested Jayamala, her another brother Vilas and one more assailant,” he added.

The Commissioner said the accused had brought the weapons from Pune. “Jayamala was estranged with her husband and the two families were fighting over the alimony and had filed cases against each in police stations in Chennai and Pune,” he said.