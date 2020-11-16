Coronavirus in Pune: PMC shuts Sarasbaug to avoid crowd in festive season

Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to shut the famous Sarasbaug to avoid the crowd in the festive season in the wake of COIVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Ganesh temple in Sarasbaug lake will be kept open for devotees from the separate gate.

As per the report by Pune Mirror, PMC's garden department took the decision to close the garden after many kids below the age of 10 and several senor citizens were spotted roaming in the park without masks.

Earlier when PMC had opened the parks within its limits, it has barred kids below 10 and senior citizens from entering the park.

The civic body opened all the gardens within its limits on November 1.

Meanwhile, Pune reported 153 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,64,742 on Sunday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,385 with 4 new fatalities. A total of 222 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,217. As of now, 1,56,140 people were discharged/ recovered. On Sunday, 1,111 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,68,947.