Coronavirus in Pune: PMC explains that lockdown will in two phases - read full details here

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and the citizens flouting social distancing norms, Pune district administration has decided to reimpose the lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13.

Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Shekhar Gaikwad informed that from July 13 to July 23 there'll be lockdown. He also said that the lockdown will be in two phases - first between July 13 to July 18 when only medical shops, dairies & hospitals will be allowed to remain open. Newspapers will also be allowed.

"The second phase will start from July 18 to July 23 in which medical stores, dairies, hospitals and essential services will be allowed to remain open," said Gaikwad.

Apart from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area, 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented said Naval Kishore Ram, the Pune district collector, as quoted by ANI.

