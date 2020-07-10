Coronavirus in Pune: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol discharged after showing no symptoms of COVID-19, advised home quarantine till July 15

Pune: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol who had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4 was discharged from the hospital after treatment on Thursday. The doctors have advised him to home quarantine himself till July 15.
“I was discharged from the hospital as I displayed no Covid-19 symptoms. I have been asked by doctors to stay in home quarantine till July 15. I am thankful to the medical staff. I will be back on the field after completing the quarantine period,” Mohol said in a tweet.
He had gotten himself tested for COVID-19 after having a slight fever, he had said. "After having a slight fever, I got tested for COVID-19. My test turned out to be positive. However, my condition is stable and I will be back at your service soon. I will keep in touch with the administration and keep reviewing the COVID-19 situation," he had tweeted on Saturday, July 4.
Meanwhile, Pune city reported single-day highest spike of 1,006 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking case tally to 25,174, a health official said on Thursday.
Death toll reached 786 with 16 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.
On the other hand, 581 patients were discharged from the hospitals, he said.
In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 tally rose to 2,30,599 on Thursday with the addition of 6,875 new cases, while 219 deaths - 68 of them in Mumbai - took the toll to 9,667, the state health department said.
A health department statement here said 4,067 patients were also discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 1,27,259 in the state.
There are 93,673 active cases in the state, it said.
(With input from Agencies)
