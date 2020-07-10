Coronavirus in Pune: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol discharged after showing no symptoms of COVID-19, advised home quarantine till July 15

He had gotten himself tested for COVID-19 after having a slight fever, he had said. "After having a slight fever, I got tested for COVID-19. My test turned out to be positive. However, my condition is stable and I will be back at your service soon. I will keep in touch with the administration and keep reviewing the COVID-19 situation," he had tweeted on Saturday, July 4.

Meanwhile, Pune city reported single-day highest spike of 1,006 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking case tally to 25,174, a health official said on Thursday.

Death toll reached 786 with 16 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.

On the other hand, 581 patients were discharged from the hospitals, he said.