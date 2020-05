Coronavirus in Pune: Full list of new containment zones in Pune Municipal Corporation on May 20

Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday evening said that 110 patients became COVID-19 free in the day and the total number COVID-19 free patients in the city are now 1,910. Also, 8 patients succumbed to the virus in the day and 149 fresh positive cases were registered. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city are 3,747.

The Pune Municipal Corporation also released a new list of containment zones in the city. The PMC has removed 24 areas from an earlier list of 69 containment zones, and have added 19 new areas to the micro- containment list.

“PMC had adopted the micro-containment zone policy and keeping the rest of the city open for other activities. Earlier, 69 micro-containment areas were announced, but as there are no new patients in 24 of these micro-containment zones, the areas are being removed from the list,” said PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

Here is a list of new micro-containment zones in the city:

1. Mangalwar Peth, Juna Bazar - Junabazar, Mangalwar Peth, Juna Bazar Premises (Final Plot No. 897,898)

2. Parvati Darshan 1 - Welankarnagar, Laxminarayan Theater, Parvati Darshan, ST Colony, Hotel Panchami area

3. Parvati Darshan 2 - Parvatidarshan colony on the west side of Rambhau Mhalgi road

4. Parvati Dandekar pool slum - Parvati Final