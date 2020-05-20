Coronavirus in Mumbai: 43 deaths on Tuesday

Seventy-six Covid-19 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, of which 43 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday. It is the highest single-day death reported in the state and city so far. However, 1,202 patients have recovered and been discharged from respective hospitals across the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,127 new corona cases, taking the total positive count to 37,136 with 1,325 deaths until now. Similarly, Mumbai recorded 1,411 new corona cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive count to 22,563 with 800 deaths until now.

Forty-three of 76 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 15 in Thane, six in Pune, three in Akola, two each in Navi Mumbai, Buldhana, Nagpur and one each in Aurangabad, Nashik and Dhule city.

However the city’s case fatality rate stands at 3.5 per cent, which is the same as that of the state. Of the 43 patients who succumbed to the infection, 29 were men and 14 were women. Thirty-two of them had co­morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

“Fifteen of 43 deaths occurred between May 6 to May 15 and 428 cases tested positive between May 14 to 16 reported by Labs on ICMR portal today included in progressive,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer.

“We have also urged citizens if covid positive asymptomatic or mild symptoms without co- morbid, do not visit major hospitals but can be admitted in CCC2 as per the guidance from the local health staff,” she added.

Experts said about 3-5 per cent infected patients require critical care. Recovery has been difficult in patients who have uncontrolled underlying ailments ­ for example, a dia­betic who has not been on medication to control the blood sugar level, or a hyper­ tensive patient whose blood pressure has not been under control for long.

There were 2,93,998 tests conducted in the state on Monday, of which 2,56,832 were negative and 37,136, positive. So far, 9,639 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 3,86,192 people are in home quarantine and 21,150 people are in institutional quarantine.