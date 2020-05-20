BMC health dept issues guidelines to curb coronavirus and treat patients

Mumbai: BMC health department has issued its own set of guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic and provide treatment to the patients. The suspected COVID 19 patients and those came in their contact with high risk category can be checked in all civic dispensaries. The Fever Clinics have been opened in every region and it is necessary for everyone having a fever to get themselves checked and if the medical officer finds some of them with COVID 19 symptoms they should be immediately referred to the COVID Care Centre for further treatment.

The list of COVID Care Centres I and II will be displayed at the Fever Clinics for the benefit of the patients and their relatives. CCC1 is used for quarantining high-risk contacts and has to be in standalone buildings while CCC2 type isolation facilities for patients who are asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic and need basic treatment. Further, the list of Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) will also be displayed where COVID-19 mild and minor patients are treated.

These guidelines have been released by the executive health officer Dr. Padmaja Keskar and joint executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare.

The health department has suggested that the medical officers especially from the restricted or prohibited areas should organise medical camps to conduct COVID test of suspected patients and high-risk persons and later they will have to go in for self-quarantine. The local health officers were directed to treat them through teleconsultation. If the suspected patients lack a self-quarantine facility then they will be shifted to CCC I facility where BMC will conduct the COVID test free of cost for one time between 7 and 14 days.

Further, after tested COVID 19 positive, the patients will be shifted to CCC 2 facility at the earliest for further treatment. The number of CCC 2 centres will be increased as per the requirement.