Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 20

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,411 new COVID-19 positive cases and 43 deaths. Now, the tally of total COVID-19 positive cases and fatalities due to the disease stand at 22,563 and 800, respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday discharged a record number of 1,202 patients from hospitals after they were cured of COVID-19 disease. State has a recovery rate of 25 per cent and the death rate in the state has also come down to 3.2 per cent, informed State Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,681 and 14,041 health squads have completed surveillance of 60.47 lakh people.