Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zone in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) as of May 20

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 76 Covid-19 deaths - the highest single-day surge - and 2,127 new cases.

This amounts to a staggering three deaths every hour and around 89 new cases every hour. The state has been notching above 2000 new patients consecutively since the past three days.

With 76 fatalities - up by 13 from the previous high of 63 notched on May 17 -- the state death toll now stands at 1,325 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 35,058 on Monday to 37,136.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district on Tuesday went past the 4,000-mark after 241 people tested positive for novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 case count now stands at 4,169.