Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 20

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,100 new coronavirus patients, taking the number of cases in the state to 37,158.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a record 1,202 patients were discharged, taking the total number to 9,639 so far. Tope also said that Maharashtra's `doubling rate' (number of days during which cases double) has increased as well.

The twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli saw the highest jump in Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with 38 new cases reported on Monday. With the addition of new cases and one death, the total positive cases in KDMC have reached 568 and the death toll now stands at 12.