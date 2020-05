Coronavirus in Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones from Colaba in SoBo to Borivali in West and Mulund in East issued by BMC as of May 20

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 1,411 new COVID-19 positive cases and 43 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Now, the tally of total COVID-19 positive cases and fatalities due to the disease stand at 22,563 and 800, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued revised a protocol for sealing of buildings, stating that if there is a new COVID-19 case in a society or building, then the entire building need not be sealed and only the particular floor can be sealed.

In its advisory for the societies, BMC asked them to ensure that containment measures are strictly followed by all members, such as use of mask, social distancing and others. "If need be, security be deployed," it stated.