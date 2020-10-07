Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 643, PCMC records 449 new cases

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 449 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 81,372. 14 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,388. A total of 882 people were discharged, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 75,386.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reached 14,65,911 on Tuesday with a single-day addition of 12,258 fresh cases, state health department said.

With 370 deaths, the total toll went up to 38,717 in the state, it said. A total of 17,141 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the cumulative tally of recoveries to 11,79,726, the department said, adding that the state is now left with 2,47,023 active cases.