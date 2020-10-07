Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 crosses 67-lakh mark; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

With a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed 67-lakh mark, according to the Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 67,57,132 with 72,049 new infections, the data updated at 8 am showed. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the count includes 9,07,883 active cases, and 57,44,694 cured and discharged or migrated cases. With 986 deaths, the toll due to the disease in the country now stands at 1,04,555.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,22,71,654 samples have been tested up to October 6 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 11,99,857 samples were tested on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,47,468 active cases, 11,79,726 cured and discharged cases and 38,717 deaths. Karnataka with 1,15,170 active cases is the next on the list. While 5,33,074 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 9,461 lives so far.

Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 180 (Total cases), 54 (Deaths)

Andhra Pradesh: 50,776 (Total cases), 6052 (Deaths)

Arunachal Pradesh: 3022 (Total cases), 20 (Deaths)

Assam: 33,047 (Total cases), 778 (Deaths)

Bihar: 11,420 (Total cases), 925 (Deaths)

Chandigarh: 1492 (Total cases), 180 (Deaths)

Chhattisgarh: 27,238 (Total cases), 1104 (Deaths)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 101 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)

Delhi: 22,720 (Total cases), 5581 (Deaths)

Goa: 4720 (Total cases), 468 (Deaths)

Gujarat: 16,570 (Total cases), 3519 (Deaths)

Haryana: 11,320 (Total cases), 1509 (Deaths)

Himachal Pradesh: 3136 (Total cases), 229 (Deaths)

Jammu and Kashmir: 13,712 (Total cases), 1268 (Deaths)

Jharkhand: 10,027 (Total cases), 757 (Deaths)

Karnataka: 1,15,170 (Total cases), 9461 (Deaths)

Kerala: 87,823 (Total cases), 884 (Deaths)

Ladakh: 1195 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)

Madhya Pradesh: 18,141 (Total cases), 2488 (Deaths)

Maharashtra: 2,47,468 (Total cases), 38,717 (Deaths)

Manipur: 2680 (Total cases), 78 (Deaths)

Meghalaya: 2371 (Total cases), 60 (Deaths)

Mizoram: 261 (Total cases), 0 (Deaths)

Nagaland: 1185 (Total cases), 17 (Deaths)

Odisha: 26,846 (Total cases), 940 (Deaths)

Puducherry: 4522 (Total cases), 546 (Deaths)

Punjab: 11,982 (Total cases), 3679 (Deaths)

Rajasthan: 21,294 (Total cases), 1574 (Deaths)

Sikkim: 580 (Total cases), 49 (Deaths)

Tamil Nadu: 45,279 (Total cases), 9917 (Deaths)

Telengana: 26,551 (Total cases), 1189 (Deaths)

Tripura: 4621 (Total cases), 301 (Deaths)

Uttarakhand: 8414 (Total cases), 677 (Deaths)

Uttar Pradesh: 44,031 (Total cases), 6153 (Deaths)

West Bengal: 27,988 (Total cases), 5318 (Deaths)